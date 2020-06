Amenities

Available after Labor Day 2020. Chic, Sophisticated Style With All Modern Amenities And Views Of Long Island Sound! Built in 2018, This Colonial Style Home Features An Open Floor Plan With EIK/Dining Room and Living Room With Fireplace; Master En Suite With Balcony; 3 Bedrooms, Each With Balcony; Plus An Additional 2.5 Baths. Enjoy The Heated, In-Ground 20'x44' Saltwater Pool. Close To All The North Fork Has To Offer!