26 Smith Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting. 2 large BR's and home office/den, expansive living room & formal dining room opening to new eat-in kitchen, newly painted with private washer/dryer. River views abound in this expansive, approx 1400 sq ft first floor apartment. Three season porch overlooks the Mario Cuomo bridge and Hudson River vistas. Hardwood floors, period details, and a light bright sunshine flooded environment in a great open living space. One car garage parking. Heat and hot water included. Tenant only pays electric. Wonderful opportunity to live in a charming home with modern amenities. Outdoor activities abound with local walking, jogging and bike trails plus sailing & kayaking available at local marinas. NYC bus at the corner. Walk to Nyacks shops and restaurants. Only 30 mins to GWB