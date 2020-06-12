All apartments in South Nyack
Find more places like 26 Smith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Nyack, NY
/
26 Smith Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM

26 Smith Avenue

26 Smith Avenue · (914) 772-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26 Smith Avenue, South Nyack, NY 10960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning period details abound in this riverview apartment in quiet cul de sac tucked away at the end of a riverfront street close to the village of Nyack but nestled within a park like setting. 2 large BR's and home office/den, expansive living room & formal dining room opening to new eat-in kitchen, newly painted with private washer/dryer. River views abound in this expansive, approx 1400 sq ft first floor apartment. Three season porch overlooks the Mario Cuomo bridge and Hudson River vistas. Hardwood floors, period details, and a light bright sunshine flooded environment in a great open living space. One car garage parking. Heat and hot water included. Tenant only pays electric. Wonderful opportunity to live in a charming home with modern amenities. Outdoor activities abound with local walking, jogging and bike trails plus sailing & kayaking available at local marinas. NYC bus at the corner. Walk to Nyacks shops and restaurants. Only 30 mins to GWB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Smith Avenue have any available units?
26 Smith Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Smith Avenue have?
Some of 26 Smith Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26 Smith Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26 Smith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Nyack.
Does 26 Smith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26 Smith Avenue does offer parking.
Does 26 Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Smith Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 26 Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26 Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26 Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Smith Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Smith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Smith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Smith Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJTarrytown, NYSleepy Hollow, NYNyack, NYIrvington, NYPearl River, NYDobbs Ferry, NY
Ossining, NYNanuet, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYElmsford, NYHartsdale, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJScarsdale, NYEastchester, NYWest Haverstraw, NYTuckahoe, NYPomona, NYBronxville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Nyack CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity