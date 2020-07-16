33 Chichester Road

Amenities
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month. Kings sized mbr with huge walk-in closet. 18.5 x12.5 Livrm with walk in closet. Foyer with wood look linoleum floor. Updated bathroom with large vanity and a tub. No pets and no smoking. trw and inc verif req. Shared use of yard and shed. Parking for 2 cars tandem in driveway. One block from the mall.