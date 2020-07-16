All apartments in South Huntington
Find more places like 33 Chichester Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Huntington, NY
/
33 Chichester Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

33 Chichester Road

33 Chichester Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

33 Chichester Road, South Huntington, NY 11746
South Huntington

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month. Kings sized mbr with huge walk-in closet. 18.5 x12.5 Livrm with walk in closet. Foyer with wood look linoleum floor. Updated bathroom with large vanity and a tub. No pets and no smoking. trw and inc verif req. Shared use of yard and shed. Parking for 2 cars tandem in driveway. One block from the mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Chichester Road have any available units?
33 Chichester Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Huntington, NY.
What amenities does 33 Chichester Road have?
Some of 33 Chichester Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Chichester Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Chichester Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Chichester Road pet-friendly?
No, 33 Chichester Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Huntington.
Does 33 Chichester Road offer parking?
Yes, 33 Chichester Road offers parking.
Does 33 Chichester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Chichester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Chichester Road have a pool?
No, 33 Chichester Road does not have a pool.
Does 33 Chichester Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Chichester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Chichester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Chichester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Chichester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Chichester Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NY
Darien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYWest Hempstead, NYNesconset, NYHuntington, NYNorthport, NYBethpage, NYSyosset, NYWest Babylon, NYFarmingdale, NY
Hicksville, NYWest Islip, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYOyster Bay, NYBay Shore, NYLindenhurst, NYCopiague, NYAmityville, NYEast Meadow, NYOld Westbury, NYWestbury, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeMolloy College
Farmingdale State College