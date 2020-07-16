33 Chichester Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month. Kings sized mbr with huge walk-in closet. 18.5 x12.5 Livrm with walk in closet. Foyer with wood look linoleum floor. Updated bathroom with large vanity and a tub. No pets and no smoking. trw and inc verif req. Shared use of yard and shed. Parking for 2 cars tandem in driveway. One block from the mall.