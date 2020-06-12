All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
48 Pocantico Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

48 Pocantico Street

48 Pocantico Street · (914) 407-3781
Location

48 Pocantico Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This water town gem is a beautiful 2BR condo unit for RENT in Pocantico Park Garden Style Condos in Sleepy-Hollow with EIK/living-room open floor plan, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry, & appliances. Brand new floors throughout unit. Spacious bathroom, nice size bedrooms that accommodate full size beds and above with plenty of closet space. Private Laundromat with brand new washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces includes private parking garage attached to condo with storage space, and assigned parking spot near condo. Walking distance to bee-line bus, near metro-north train station, Hudson river waterfront, major high-ways, schools, post office, medical, shops, restaurants, parks, library, historical sites, and more. Tenant pays electricity virtual tours and zoom interviews.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Pocantico Street have any available units?
48 Pocantico Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 48 Pocantico Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 Pocantico Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Pocantico Street pet-friendly?
No, 48 Pocantico Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sleepy Hollow.
Does 48 Pocantico Street offer parking?
Yes, 48 Pocantico Street does offer parking.
Does 48 Pocantico Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Pocantico Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Pocantico Street have a pool?
No, 48 Pocantico Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 Pocantico Street have accessible units?
No, 48 Pocantico Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Pocantico Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Pocantico Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Pocantico Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Pocantico Street does not have units with air conditioning.
