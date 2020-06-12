48 Pocantico Street

Amenities

This water town gem is a beautiful 2BR condo unit for RENT in Pocantico Park Garden Style Condos in Sleepy-Hollow with EIK/living-room open floor plan, dishwasher, plenty of cabinetry, & appliances. Brand new floors throughout unit. Spacious bathroom, nice size bedrooms that accommodate full size beds and above with plenty of closet space. Private Laundromat with brand new washer and dryer, 2 parking spaces includes private parking garage attached to condo with storage space, and assigned parking spot near condo. Walking distance to bee-line bus, near metro-north train station, Hudson river waterfront, major high-ways, schools, post office, medical, shops, restaurants, parks, library, historical sites, and more. Tenant pays electricity virtual tours and zoom interviews.