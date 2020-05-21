All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:42 AM

42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor

42 New Broadway · (914) 874-8252
Location

42 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2nd Floor · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Spacious duplex for rent in a two-family house in the wonderful Webber Park neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow. Available for 7/1. The apartment begins on the 2nd floor, where you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath, while the bedroom fills up the entire top floor. Tons of natural lighting! Some great features of the apartment include a newer gas stove, dishwasher, lots of closets/storage space, ceiling fan in each room, high-efficiency furnace and hot water heater, and plentiful street parking (no permit needed). Free shared laundry in the basement. As for the area, Rockefeller Preserve or on the Old Croton Aqueduct trail are accessible at the end of the street. The home is within walking distance of both the Philipse Manor and Tarrytown Metro North train stations, 38 minutes express to NYC. Walk to all shops and restaurants. Tenants are responsible for utilities except water. No pets allowed. Please have great credit and income that meets at least 30X the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor have any available units?
42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sleepy Hollow.
Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
