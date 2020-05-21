42 New Broadway, #2nd Floor

Amenities

Spacious duplex for rent in a two-family house in the wonderful Webber Park neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow. Available for 7/1. The apartment begins on the 2nd floor, where you will find the living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath, while the bedroom fills up the entire top floor. Tons of natural lighting! Some great features of the apartment include a newer gas stove, dishwasher, lots of closets/storage space, ceiling fan in each room, high-efficiency furnace and hot water heater, and plentiful street parking (no permit needed). Free shared laundry in the basement. As for the area, Rockefeller Preserve or on the Old Croton Aqueduct trail are accessible at the end of the street. The home is within walking distance of both the Philipse Manor and Tarrytown Metro North train stations, 38 minutes express to NYC. Walk to all shops and restaurants. Tenants are responsible for utilities except water. No pets allowed. Please have great credit and income that meets at least 30X the rent.