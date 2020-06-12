132 Cortlandt Street

Amenities

completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery. Like NEW! Stainless steel energy efficient appliances, high end cabinets, recess lighting, ductless HVAC systems, fully cable ready in all rooms, full bath with tub and shower and Balcony off the bedroom. Has an open floor plan at the moment. Tenants pays for Their own electricity and cooking gas. Must have 40X income and NO negative credits or collections. Credit score must be over 700. Unit is available from June 15.