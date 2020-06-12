All apartments in Sleepy Hollow
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM

132 Cortlandt Street

132 Cortlandt Street · (914) 906-6762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Cortlandt Street, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
completely renovated 2 bedrooms, 1 bath 2nd floor unit on a private 3 family house with Sleepy hollow schools. There is a bonus room which can be used as a den/office/nursery. Like NEW! Stainless steel energy efficient appliances, high end cabinets, recess lighting, ductless HVAC systems, fully cable ready in all rooms, full bath with tub and shower and Balcony off the bedroom. Has an open floor plan at the moment. Tenants pays for Their own electricity and cooking gas. Must have 40X income and NO negative credits or collections. Credit score must be over 700. Unit is available from June 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Cortlandt Street have any available units?
132 Cortlandt Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Cortlandt Street have?
Some of 132 Cortlandt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Cortlandt Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 Cortlandt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Cortlandt Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 Cortlandt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sleepy Hollow.
Does 132 Cortlandt Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 Cortlandt Street does offer parking.
Does 132 Cortlandt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Cortlandt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Cortlandt Street have a pool?
No, 132 Cortlandt Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 Cortlandt Street have accessible units?
No, 132 Cortlandt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Cortlandt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Cortlandt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Cortlandt Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Cortlandt Street has units with air conditioning.
