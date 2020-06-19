All apartments in Schenectady
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

3336 McDonald Avenue

3336 Mcdonald Avenue · (646) 506-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12304
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, spacious driveway, , open concept living room, natural lighting in common areas, upgraded kitchen, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, high ceilings, large backyard with patio, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 McDonald Avenue have any available units?
3336 McDonald Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3336 McDonald Avenue have?
Some of 3336 McDonald Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 McDonald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3336 McDonald Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 McDonald Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 McDonald Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3336 McDonald Avenue offer parking?
No, 3336 McDonald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3336 McDonald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 McDonald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 McDonald Avenue have a pool?
No, 3336 McDonald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3336 McDonald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3336 McDonald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 McDonald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 McDonald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 McDonald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 McDonald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
