Recently Updated 3 BR, 2BA First Floor Rental Unit with Master Bedroom & Bath. The Second Full Bath has a Washer and Dryer (Washer & Dryer AS-IS and Will Not be Replaced). Property Features a Large Deck and Backyard Perfect for Entertaining. Pets To Be Determined. No Cats. Take a Few Steps and Enjoy a Nice Walk Along the Champlain Canal Lock 1 and Boat Launch or Workout at Ideal Body Personal Training Studio as the Lease Includes a FREE Annual Gym Membership. HomeSafeTourGuidelines must be read (copy available under documents) & agreed to prior to showings(copy at home as well). Broker Related to Owner.