Apartment List
/
NY
/
rye brook
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Rye Brook, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rye Brook offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
301 S Ridge Street
301 South Ridge Street, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1150 sqft
Freshly painted and conveniently located, this bright apartment in mint condition is located on top floor. Recently renovated, pristine 2BR/1BA with laundry in unit includes a separate office/den.
Results within 1 mile of Rye Brook
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,135
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
62 Caroline Pl
62 Caroline Place, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great beautiful house and a great location right on the water recently completely renovated. Only serious inquiries looking for respectful roommates

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
9000 sqft
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
599 Midland Avenue
599 Midland Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
Results within 5 miles of Rye Brook
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,140
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
23 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,554
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$2,200
631 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1148 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,240
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,715
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,155
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,305
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
14 Idar Court
14 Idar Court, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
QUIET DOWNTOWN LOCATION - UTILITIES INCLUDED! Charming 2nd floor apartment on cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen and bath; hardwood floors except for one bedroom; plenty of closets including a cedar-lined walk-in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
54 Dekalb Avenue
54 Dekalb Avenue, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
800 sqft
Beautiful and spacious rental in the heart of White Plains! Ready for immediate move in.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful freshly painted 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
133 Franklin Avenue
133 Franklin Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Bright and sunny 2 bdrm apt on first floor of 2-family house. Eat-in kitchen w/door to yard. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private washer and dryer, one car parking included. Convenient to bus, train station and shops. Wont last!

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
154 Church Street
154 Church Street, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
First floor of a charming two-family Victorian house which is graced with period details including a stained glass window and classic woodwork. Beautiful apartment features a bright spacious living room, eat in Kitchen, hall bath with double sink.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
45 Heatherbloom Road
45 Heatherbloom Road, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
3150 sqft
Spacious ranch with golf course views in sought after Gedney Farms. Open concept home offers 4 total bedroom and 3 full baths. The main level boasts a master bedroom with master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full hall bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Rye Brook, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rye Brook offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Rye Brook. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Rye Brook can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYRye, NYMamaroneck, NYScarsdale, NYCos Cob, CTLarchmont, NYOld Greenwich, CT
Hartsdale, NYEastchester, NYElmsford, NYTuckahoe, NYMount Kisco, NYMount Vernon, NYBronxville, NYPelham Manor, NYTarrytown, NYSands Point, NYIrvington, NYSea Cliff, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology