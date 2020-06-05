All apartments in Roslyn Heights
26 Sycamore Lane.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

26 Sycamore Lane

26 Sycamore Lane · (516) 498-1800
Location

26 Sycamore Lane, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
Roslyn Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section. Open & breezy layout features large eat in kitchen, den / family room, living room / dining room, master bedroom with ensuite full bathroom and 2 large walk in closets, half bath and laundry on first floor. Second floor features four large bedrooms, full bathroom and an abundance of storage space. Large property, 2.5 car garage, close to major highways, parkways, roadways, shops and public transportation. Also available for sale MLS #3219267

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26 Sycamore Lane have any available units?
26 Sycamore Lane has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Sycamore Lane have?
Some of 26 Sycamore Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Sycamore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26 Sycamore Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Sycamore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26 Sycamore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roslyn Heights.
Does 26 Sycamore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26 Sycamore Lane does offer parking.
Does 26 Sycamore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Sycamore Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Sycamore Lane have a pool?
No, 26 Sycamore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26 Sycamore Lane have accessible units?
No, 26 Sycamore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Sycamore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Sycamore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Sycamore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Sycamore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

