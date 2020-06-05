26 Sycamore Lane.

Amenities

Full house rental...Easy living at its finest! Lovely renovated expanded ranch in prime Roslyn Country Club S Section. Open & breezy layout features large eat in kitchen, den / family room, living room / dining room, master bedroom with ensuite full bathroom and 2 large walk in closets, half bath and laundry on first floor. Second floor features four large bedrooms, full bathroom and an abundance of storage space. Large property, 2.5 car garage, close to major highways, parkways, roadways, shops and public transportation. Also available for sale MLS #3219267