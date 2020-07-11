/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
57 Apartments for rent in Ronkonkoma, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
164 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Results within 5 miles of Ronkonkoma
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,736
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
45 Units Available
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,647
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
33 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
123 Windwatch Drive
123 Windwatch Drive, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Once You're Here, You Won't Want To Leave! Beautiful Upper Unit Overlooking The Pond And Golf Course.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
30 Wenwood Drive
30 Wenwood Drive, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated Sunlit 2 bedroom apartment with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has a cedar closet and an entry door to the full bath. Unit has Central Air and an alarm system. Utilities included except electric and parking available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
705 Towne House Vlg
705 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Big and bright Unit conveniently located near expressway. Closets galore Over sized rooms Newer kitchen cabinets, hard wood floors..Laundry inside of unit with new washer and dryer... CLEAN!!!
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
18 Maple Wing Drive
18 Maple Wing Dr, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Lovely Updated Apartment in Legal-2 Family Townhome in the Park Row Condominium Complex. Features Large Living Room, Dining Room, Updated Kitchen, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath and Washer and Dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.
1 of 1
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
East Islip
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
1 of 1
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
40 Pinelawn Ave
40 Pinelawn Avenue, Farmingville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great opportunity to rent in sachem school district! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Come and take a look!
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
33 Beech St
33 Beech Street, Central Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 bedroom whole house for rent
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Blue Point
167 Middle Rd
167 Middle Road, Blue Point, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extra Large Studio with Hardwood Floors, Quartz Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, on site washer/Dryer. off street Parking.
Results within 10 miles of Ronkonkoma
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,680
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Similar Pages
Ronkonkoma Apartments with BalconyRonkonkoma Apartments with GarageRonkonkoma Apartments with GymRonkonkoma Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NY