Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

90 Cottage St Available 06/15/20 3Bed1Bath SPACIOUS HOME - 3 Bedroom, One Bathroom HOME

Laundry on site, new washer and dryer

No smoking

Off-street parking

1/8 acre lot



It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown. The home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the University, and you can get there with little worry about driving and parking.



Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.



As noted, cycling and walking are tremendously convenient from this location.



Washer and dryer on site



$1200/month, with one months rent due as deposit ($1200).



Credit check is required and past rental references



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5745173)