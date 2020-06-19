All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

90 Cottage St

90 Cottage Street · No Longer Available
Location

90 Cottage Street, Rochester, NY 14608
Plymouth-Exchange

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
90 Cottage St Available 06/15/20 3Bed1Bath SPACIOUS HOME - 3 Bedroom, One Bathroom HOME
Laundry on site, new washer and dryer
No smoking
Off-street parking
1/8 acre lot

It is 15 minute walk or 5 minute bike ride to UR campus. Just 1.5 miles to downtown. The home is perfectly situated for commuters to the University of Rochester, Strong Hospital or Downtown. This home is close to the University, and you can get there with little worry about driving and parking.

Located in the PLEX neighborhood, south of downtown and just west of the Genesee River. Corn Hill Landing is nearby and accessible by foot or bike, or a little further and you'll be downtown. Head south (right) to make your way towards the University of Rochester, Genesee Valley Park and the Erie Canal Path which is another pedestrian-only byway.

As noted, cycling and walking are tremendously convenient from this location.

Washer and dryer on site

$1200/month, with one months rent due as deposit ($1200).

Credit check is required and past rental references

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Cottage St have any available units?
90 Cottage St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 90 Cottage St currently offering any rent specials?
90 Cottage St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Cottage St pet-friendly?
No, 90 Cottage St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 90 Cottage St offer parking?
Yes, 90 Cottage St does offer parking.
Does 90 Cottage St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Cottage St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Cottage St have a pool?
No, 90 Cottage St does not have a pool.
Does 90 Cottage St have accessible units?
No, 90 Cottage St does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Cottage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Cottage St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Cottage St have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Cottage St does not have units with air conditioning.
