54 Arbutus St.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

54 Arbutus St

54 Arbutus Street · (585) 426-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rochester
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

54 Arbutus Street, Rochester, NY 14609
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
lobby
carpet
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Single Family Home. A roomy kitchen with good sized dining room and living room. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor.

**Note: This unit has not been made ready yet. All wall color will be a tin foil gray with bright white trim. New carpets or hardwoods to be done upstairs. Dining room and living room to get new allure plank flooring.

www.highfallspropertymanagement.com
Text to 585-666-3048
Email address is rentalsathfpm@gmail.com

Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, we are currently not showing in person. You can view the pictures in the posting and there will be a video picture link (when available), which can be emailed or texted. Rental applications can be emailed for you to print out or can be picked up in our lobby

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 54 Arbutus St have any available units?
54 Arbutus St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Arbutus St have?
Some of 54 Arbutus St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and lobby. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Arbutus St currently offering any rent specials?
54 Arbutus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Arbutus St pet-friendly?
No, 54 Arbutus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 54 Arbutus St offer parking?
No, 54 Arbutus St does not offer parking.
Does 54 Arbutus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Arbutus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Arbutus St have a pool?
No, 54 Arbutus St does not have a pool.
Does 54 Arbutus St have accessible units?
No, 54 Arbutus St does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Arbutus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Arbutus St does not have units with dishwashers.

