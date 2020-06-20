All apartments in Rochester
Rochester, NY
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West

Location

49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1134 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The open living area in the living and dining area boasts gleaming refinished hard wood floors. The bathroom is renovated as well featuring new tile flooring, cabinetry, pedestal sink, and tub. An attached one car garage, large back yard and private patio help to complete the picture. The benefit of the location is self evident-a short walk to Strong/UR, as well as shops, restaurants, and even a playground at the end of the street! It is fresh, clean and convenient environment to begin the next chapter of your life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Stanford Road West have any available units?
49 Stanford Road West has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Stanford Road West have?
Some of 49 Stanford Road West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Stanford Road West currently offering any rent specials?
49 Stanford Road West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Stanford Road West pet-friendly?
No, 49 Stanford Road West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 49 Stanford Road West offer parking?
Yes, 49 Stanford Road West does offer parking.
Does 49 Stanford Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Stanford Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Stanford Road West have a pool?
No, 49 Stanford Road West does not have a pool.
Does 49 Stanford Road West have accessible units?
No, 49 Stanford Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Stanford Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Stanford Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
