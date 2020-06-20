49 Stanford Road West

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The open living area in the living and dining area boasts gleaming refinished hard wood floors. The bathroom is renovated as well featuring new tile flooring, cabinetry, pedestal sink, and tub. An attached one car garage, large back yard and private patio help to complete the picture. The benefit of the location is self evident-a short walk to Strong/UR, as well as shops, restaurants, and even a playground at the end of the street! It is fresh, clean and convenient environment to begin the next chapter of your life!