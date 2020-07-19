All apartments in Rochester
190 Cady St.

190 Cady Street · (585) 544-5649 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Cady Street, Rochester, NY 14611
Genesee-Jefferson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
190 Cady St. Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom Single Family Home! - Check out this lovely three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Epworth St, Off of Samuel McCree Way. In this cozy home you will find a newly remodeled bathroom, new flooring, new carpets, fresh paint job, etc.!

RENT: $925 p/m. Tenant supplies appliances and pays utilities (gas and electric.) Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Landlord pays water. Renters insurance encouraged.

**Available for a move in of 7/15, date subject to change**

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
All tenants subjected to a background check, including but not limited to landlord references, criminal history check, employment verification, personal reference calls, etc. Income requirement is a MINIMUM of 2x rent amount. DSS & Section 8 also accepted with proof of assistance. ONE YEAR lease initially required. Renters insurance encouraged. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due before move ins.

To schedule a showing please email: rebecca@lighthouserochester.com

To apply please visit: lighthouserochester.com *please allow 7-10 business days for a decision to be made*

We highly suggest you view the unit in person before applying, as screening fees and security deposits are NON-REFUNDABLE.

Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm

(RLNE5906108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Cady St. have any available units?
190 Cady St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 190 Cady St. currently offering any rent specials?
190 Cady St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Cady St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Cady St. is pet friendly.
Does 190 Cady St. offer parking?
No, 190 Cady St. does not offer parking.
Does 190 Cady St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Cady St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Cady St. have a pool?
No, 190 Cady St. does not have a pool.
Does 190 Cady St. have accessible units?
No, 190 Cady St. does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Cady St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Cady St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Cady St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Cady St. does not have units with air conditioning.
