Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

190 Cady St. Available 08/01/20 Three Bedroom Single Family Home! - Check out this lovely three bedroom, one bathroom single family home today! This unit is located off Epworth St, Off of Samuel McCree Way. In this cozy home you will find a newly remodeled bathroom, new flooring, new carpets, fresh paint job, etc.!



RENT: $925 p/m. Tenant supplies appliances and pays utilities (gas and electric.) Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Landlord pays water. Renters insurance encouraged.



**Available for a move in of 7/15, date subject to change**



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

All tenants subjected to a background check, including but not limited to landlord references, criminal history check, employment verification, personal reference calls, etc. Income requirement is a MINIMUM of 2x rent amount. DSS & Section 8 also accepted with proof of assistance. ONE YEAR lease initially required. Renters insurance encouraged. Security deposit due upon approval, first months rent due before move ins.



To schedule a showing please email: rebecca@lighthouserochester.com



To apply please visit: lighthouserochester.com *please allow 7-10 business days for a decision to be made*



We highly suggest you view the unit in person before applying, as screening fees and security deposits are NON-REFUNDABLE.



Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm



