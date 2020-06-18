All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 9 2020 at 4:40 PM

16 La Force St.

16 Laforce St · (585) 544-5649 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Laforce St, Rochester, NY 14621
Group 14621

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16 La Force St. · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16 La Force St. Available 04/15/20 16 LaForce SIngle Family Home! - You Won't Want to Miss This 3 BEDROOM Single Family Home!

Unit Located Off N. Clinton Ave

This property will be getting: A new kitchen floor, new upper cupboards, new bathroom vanity, new medicine cabinet, new front enclosed porch floor, new front steps and handrails, etc!

Available For a Target Move in Date Of 4/15/20 - Date is Subject to Change

**Please note this unit is not move in ready**

Renters Insurance Strongly Encouraged.

Pets accepted with $100 pet fee, and renters insurance.

Text To Schedule A Showing: 813-670-9036

Tenant Pays Utilities. Security Deposit Required, One Year Lease.
All Applicants Subject to Background Checks and Reference Checks
Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm

(RLNE5667521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 La Force St. have any available units?
16 La Force St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 16 La Force St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 La Force St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 La Force St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 La Force St. is pet friendly.
Does 16 La Force St. offer parking?
No, 16 La Force St. does not offer parking.
Does 16 La Force St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 La Force St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 La Force St. have a pool?
No, 16 La Force St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 La Force St. have accessible units?
No, 16 La Force St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 La Force St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 La Force St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 La Force St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 La Force St. does not have units with air conditioning.
