Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

16 La Force St. Available 04/15/20 16 LaForce SIngle Family Home! - You Won't Want to Miss This 3 BEDROOM Single Family Home!



Unit Located Off N. Clinton Ave



This property will be getting: A new kitchen floor, new upper cupboards, new bathroom vanity, new medicine cabinet, new front enclosed porch floor, new front steps and handrails, etc!



Available For a Target Move in Date Of 4/15/20 - Date is Subject to Change



**Please note this unit is not move in ready**



Renters Insurance Strongly Encouraged.



Pets accepted with $100 pet fee, and renters insurance.



Text To Schedule A Showing: 813-670-9036



Tenant Pays Utilities. Security Deposit Required, One Year Lease.

All Applicants Subject to Background Checks and Reference Checks

Lighthouse Management is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Firm



