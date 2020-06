Amenities

in unit laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two separate 2 Bedroom/1 Bath residences for rent in a legal 2 Family Home in a wonderful downtown location! Separate entrances for both 2 Bedroom units. Great. large backyard for entertainment and enjoyment! Close to all including shops, restaurants, transportation, entertainment, professional offices as well as both the North and South Forks! Washer/Dryer included. Available June 1st. Listed price is for each 2 Bedroom unit.