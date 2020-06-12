/
2 bedroom apartments
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY
College Hill
2 Units Available
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
1 Unit Available
9 Squires Gate
9 Squires Gate, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1324 sqft
Bright and beautiful town home in Commons at Cedar community. Two bedroom 2.5 bath end unit has updated bathrooms and kitchen with granite counters and maple cabinets. Unfinished basement has laundry and additional storage.
1 Unit Available
20 N WHITE ST
20 North White Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF STREET PARKING (for 1 car).
1 Unit Available
28 HOOKER AVE APT 1
28 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Heat & hot water is included in this two bedroom, first floor apartment with off the street parking included.
Mount Carmel Historic District
1 Unit Available
45 DELAFIELD ST
45 Delafield Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Conveniently Located 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent. This property was recently renovated. Open floor plan main living space. Newer appliances, property is efficient with updated insulation for energy efficiency.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
LARGE FIRST FLOOR TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/HIGH CEILINGS, NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PATIO ACCESS, LARGE LIVING ROOM & WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS. NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING.
College Hill
1 Unit Available
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.
1 Unit Available
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie
1 Unit Available
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.
Arlington
1 Unit Available
25 LAGRANGE AVE.
25 Lagrange Avenue, Arlington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
821 sqft
WALK TO VASSAR COLLEGE, SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. ARLINGTON SCHOOLS. STUNNING COMPLETELY UPDATED 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH NEW WASHER AND DRYER, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GORGEOUS CERAMIC TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie
Highland
1 Unit Available
255 Chapel Hill Road
255 Chapel Hill Road, Ulster County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment ideally located just minutes from the Mid-Hudson Bridge and the quaint town of Highland where you will find numerous businesses, restaurants and night-life. Enjoy walking/biking on the beautiful Hudson Valley Rail Trail.
1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.
Results within 10 miles of Poughkeepsie
New Paltz Village
10 Units Available
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1614 9G
1614 Route 9g, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
995 sqft
"Heat' included in this adorable two bedroom 1st floor unit. Hardwood flooring, Ceramic tiled bath and move in ready July 2020. Easy commute to Marist College, CIA, all major highways and transportation.
New Paltz Village
1 Unit Available
25 Henry W Dubois Drive
25 Henry Du Bois Drive, New Paltz, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25 Henry W Dubois Drive in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
1 Unit Available
903 SARATOGA LN
903 Saratoga Lane, Merritt Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL AT PRESTIGIOUS VAN WYCK MEWS. 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & HUGE PANTRY. DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/SGD TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, PLUS SECONDARY CLOSET.
1 Unit Available
63 MARLORVILLE RD
63 Marlorville Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
Need to be close to the train, just hop, skip, or jump to metro north! Beautiful cottage style 2 story rental. Available immediately.
