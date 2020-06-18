All apartments in Poughkeepsie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

57 S HAMILTON ST

57 South Hamilton Street · (845) 332-0437
Location

57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included. Enjoy the easy maintenance of the newer flooring and the added bonus of the large storage closet. Conveniently located near Vassar Brother Medical Center, MTA, Route 9, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Full application required with proof of income, credit score, and references. No pets and no smoking are allowed. Please call today. Thank you for your consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

