57 S HAMILTON ST

Amenities

parking some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included. Enjoy the easy maintenance of the newer flooring and the added bonus of the large storage closet. Conveniently located near Vassar Brother Medical Center, MTA, Route 9, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Full application required with proof of income, credit score, and references. No pets and no smoking are allowed. Please call today. Thank you for your consideration.