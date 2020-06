20 N WHITE ST

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! MOVE IN READY! 2 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT FEATURING SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM, WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOOR, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, LUXURIOUS BATHROOM, REAR DECK AND OFF STREET PARKING (for 1 car). ENJOY YOUR FAVORITE SUMMER COOKING RECIPES OUT ON THE REAR DECK OR A REFRESHING BEVERAGE AFTER A WARM DAY. THIS IS TRULY AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH EASY ACCESS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, MTA METRO NORTH RAILROAD, VASSAR AND MARIST COLLEGES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING, DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT. MAKE THE CALL TODAY. FULL APPLICATION REQUIRED WITH ID, CREDIT AND BACKGROUND, PROOF OF INCOME AND REFERENCES. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED. THANK YOU