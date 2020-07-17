147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. 4 blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Also has a great view with a shaded back porch, a park like setting with picnic area, and private parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets are allowed.