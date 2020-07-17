All apartments in Poughkeepsie
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST

147 South Perry Street · (845) 288-4367
Location

147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. 4 blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Also has a great view with a shaded back porch, a park like setting with picnic area, and private parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have any available units?
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have?
Some of 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST currently offering any rent specials?
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST pet-friendly?
No, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poughkeepsie.
Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST offer parking?
Yes, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST offers parking.
Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have a pool?
No, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST does not have a pool.
Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have accessible units?
No, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
