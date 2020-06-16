All apartments in Poughkeepsie
100 SOUTH AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:43 PM

100 SOUTH AVE

100 South Avenue · (914) 475-2090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2495 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Super 3 bedroom, plus family room, rental. Freshly painted, all new carpeting. Family room has just been upgraded with new insulation, separate thermostat, new BB heat and all new thermo windows. This large 2nd floor unit is in tip top shape with EIK and a front sunroom. Super location near the Vassar hospital. Tenant is responsible for heat and hot water. Enclosed back yard for summer enjoyment. Off street parking is for 1 car. Ready and move-in condition. Large pantry off the kitchen. Credit check, references required - fee $20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 SOUTH AVE have any available units?
100 SOUTH AVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 SOUTH AVE have?
Some of 100 SOUTH AVE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 SOUTH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
100 SOUTH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 SOUTH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 100 SOUTH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poughkeepsie.
Does 100 SOUTH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 100 SOUTH AVE does offer parking.
Does 100 SOUTH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 SOUTH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 SOUTH AVE have a pool?
No, 100 SOUTH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 100 SOUTH AVE have accessible units?
No, 100 SOUTH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 SOUTH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 SOUTH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 SOUTH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 SOUTH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
