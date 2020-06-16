100 SOUTH AVE

Amenities

Property Amenities parking

Super 3 bedroom, plus family room, rental. Freshly painted, all new carpeting. Family room has just been upgraded with new insulation, separate thermostat, new BB heat and all new thermo windows. This large 2nd floor unit is in tip top shape with EIK and a front sunroom. Super location near the Vassar hospital. Tenant is responsible for heat and hot water. Enclosed back yard for summer enjoyment. Off street parking is for 1 car. Ready and move-in condition. Large pantry off the kitchen. Credit check, references required - fee $20