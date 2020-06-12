/
3 bedroom apartments
349 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spacious, sun Filled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Port Washington. 4 Blocks to LIRR and town. Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. French doors leading to private backyard. two additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath.
Flower Hill
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Port Washington
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.
Manorhaven
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
Roslyn
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.
Roslyn
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
Sands Point
3 Tudor Lane
3 Tudor Lane, Sands Point, NY
Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Sands Point
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.
Manorhaven
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.
Manorhaven
21 Hickory
21 Hickory Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 3 Beds 2 Bath Apt At the 2nd Floor of Mid-block Property On Quiet St. Close To Park, Playground, Community Pool, Bus and Local Business. Multiple Skylights Brings Tons of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen W SS Appliances.
Manorhaven
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.
Sea Cliff
131 Glenlawn Avenue
131 Glenlawn Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
This Enchanting Custom Built Victorian Style Colonial is the Perfect Seasonal Get-Away or Fulltime Home for Individuals Seeking a Private Spacious Abode with a Country Club Backyard.
Sea Cliff
332 Franklin Avenue
332 Franklin Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming and unique 2nd floor 3 BR apartment with lots of windows, Eat-in Kitchen & Full Bath. Common Foyer with shared Front Porch. Yard with Patio & Table. Laundry Room with coin-operated washer & dryer. Some light storage available.
Baxter Estates
12 Hillside Ave
12 Hillside Avenue, Baxter Estates, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roslyn Harbor
25 Eden Way
25 Eden Way, Roslyn Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fabulous Home is Perfectly Located on one the prettiest Streets in Roslyn Harbor. Gorgeous backyard, Perfect for Entertaining with in-ground heated pool and fire pit. Lush gardens. Must be seen to appreciate.
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Mineola
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Glen Cove
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
