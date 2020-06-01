24 Gristmill Lane

Amenities

Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft. home in the exclusive enclave of Plandome Mills is completely turnkey and ready for the family! The home boasts 6 bedrooms, including 2 beautiful Master Suites (one upstairs and one downstairs), an exquisite double-height home office, a gym with commercial grade equipment, and laundry facilities upstairs and downstairs. Secondary upstairs living room is perfect for all ages.Take the included 3+ person kayak out to Leeds Pond, play catch by the water, or stroll to nearby nature trails or bay beach. If commuting to Manhattan is a requirement, it's a 1 minute drive to catch the 30 min. express train from Plandome station or a 20 mile drive to midtown.The perfect COVID-19 escape, this one won't last! 12 month lease, tenant pays only gas and electric; owner pays for water, landscaping and snow removal, and premium cable and internet. Toys (indoor and outdoor) and crib can also be made available if desired.