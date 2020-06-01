All apartments in Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:30 PM

24 Gristmill Lane

24 Gristmill Road · (516) 627-2800
Location

24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY 11030
Plandome Manor

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 8000 sqft

Amenities

Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft. home in the exclusive enclave of Plandome Mills is completely turnkey and ready for the family! The home boasts 6 bedrooms, including 2 beautiful Master Suites (one upstairs and one downstairs), an exquisite double-height home office, a gym with commercial grade equipment, and laundry facilities upstairs and downstairs. Secondary upstairs living room is perfect for all ages.Take the included 3+ person kayak out to Leeds Pond, play catch by the water, or stroll to nearby nature trails or bay beach. If commuting to Manhattan is a requirement, it's a 1 minute drive to catch the 30 min. express train from Plandome station or a 20 mile drive to midtown.The perfect COVID-19 escape, this one won't last! 12 month lease, tenant pays only gas and electric; owner pays for water, landscaping and snow removal, and premium cable and internet. Toys (indoor and outdoor) and crib can also be made available if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Gristmill Lane have any available units?
24 Gristmill Lane has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Gristmill Lane have?
Some of 24 Gristmill Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Gristmill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24 Gristmill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Gristmill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24 Gristmill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plandome Manor.
Does 24 Gristmill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24 Gristmill Lane does offer parking.
Does 24 Gristmill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Gristmill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Gristmill Lane have a pool?
No, 24 Gristmill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24 Gristmill Lane have accessible units?
No, 24 Gristmill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Gristmill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Gristmill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Gristmill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Gristmill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
