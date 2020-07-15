/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 PM
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Piermont, NY
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
567 Piermont Avenue
567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property.
Results within 5 miles of Piermont
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
274 Piermont Avenue
274 Piermont Avenue, South Nyack, NY
What a sweet home to rent! Charm and character is everywhere. This is a lovely whole house rental in a very nice quite area of So Nyack.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Cricket Ln
20 Cricket Lane, Dobbs Ferry, NY
Amazing and rare opportunity to rent your dream home in the village of Dobbs Ferry with award winning schools. This perfect 3600+SF home offers a beautiful open living room, dining room and an updated eat-in-kitchen with radiant heat flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Cottontail Lane
19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Gracemere
8 Gracemere, Tarrytown, NY
This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Closter
23 Primrose Ln
23 Primrose Lane, Closter, NJ
Large renovated home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located in a great location in Closter. Enclosed back porch/sunroom overlooking the large backyard. Attached 1 car garage with ample parking for additional 4 cars in the driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
142 E Sunnyside Lane
142 East Sunnyside Lane, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1600 sqft
WORK FROM HOME and still have plenty of space to enjoy family and friends in this renovated 3BR/2.5bth home located in the Irvington SD ready for occupancy in time for 20-21 school year! Lives like a luxe townhouse.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
72 High
72 High Avenue, Nyack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1350 sqft
Charming freshly painted 3 bedroom unit in a lovely two family house located in the heart of downtown Nyack;second floor walk-up unit with separate studio/office space on first floor; parking in driveway; available immediately for occupancy; more
Results within 10 miles of Piermont
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
21 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
95 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,376
1276 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
96 Units Available
Downtown Yonkers
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1509 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
198 Midland Avenue
198 Midland Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
CUSTOM! This brand new construction offers only the best of the best. First floor apartment offers Quarter Sawn white oak floors and beautiful light features throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Heights
4291 Napier Avenue
4291 Napier Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4291 Napier Avenue in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. A block away from Saunders High School and Athletic field.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
1 Kenyon Pl 2
1 Kendon Place, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fleetwood 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 305934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305934 Property Id 305934 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895063)
Similar Pages
Piermont Apartments with BalconiesPiermont Apartments with GaragesPiermont Apartments with GymsPiermont Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYIrvington, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYNyack, NY