Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

567 Piermont Ave

567 Piermont Avenue ·
Location

567 Piermont Avenue, Piermont, NY 10968

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3694 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property. The spacious, totally unique, open concept design includes walls of windows which open to let the outside in, and access to stunning river views from virtually every room. A luxurious main floor master suite with dual bathrooms and fully fitted dressing room. Italian Aire Cucinne kitchen with Wolf & Subzero appliances and hidden pantry. Check out the visual tour by clicking on the link for full details, or call for an appointment to view in person. Make sure to leave plenty of time to explore the beautiful village of Piermont, and dine in one of the many top-class restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Piermont Ave have any available units?
567 Piermont Ave has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 567 Piermont Ave have?
Some of 567 Piermont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Piermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
567 Piermont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Piermont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 567 Piermont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piermont.
Does 567 Piermont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 567 Piermont Ave does offer parking.
Does 567 Piermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Piermont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Piermont Ave have a pool?
No, 567 Piermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 567 Piermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 567 Piermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Piermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Piermont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Piermont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Piermont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
