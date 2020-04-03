567 Piermont Ave

Amenities

Property Amenities parking garage

Riverfront living without fear of flooding due to the innovative construction design of this unique property. The spacious, totally unique, open concept design includes walls of windows which open to let the outside in, and access to stunning river views from virtually every room. A luxurious main floor master suite with dual bathrooms and fully fitted dressing room. Italian Aire Cucinne kitchen with Wolf & Subzero appliances and hidden pantry. Check out the visual tour by clicking on the link for full details, or call for an appointment to view in person. Make sure to leave plenty of time to explore the beautiful village of Piermont, and dine in one of the many top-class restaurants.