Pelham, NY
380 Third Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

380 Third Avenue

380 Third Avenue · (914) 834-8200
Location

380 Third Avenue, Pelham, NY 10803

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom 2 baths in Pelham on the 2nd floor, Spacious layout with 2 large bedrooms plus a smaller den/bedroom, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, large kitchen with many features, formal dining room, laundry room,driveway parking space. Well located on a tree ;lined street yet close to train and all that sought after downtown Pelham has to offer!#1 in Westchester 2019- Private Rental Transactions!Rentals are our Primary Business. We have the largest selection of Hard to Find, Private Rentals in Westchester. Harborview4785

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Third Avenue have any available units?
380 Third Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pelham, NY.
Is 380 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
380 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 380 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham.
Does 380 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 380 Third Avenue does offer parking.
Does 380 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Third Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 380 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 380 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 380 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Third Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 380 Third Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 380 Third Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
