380 Third Avenue

3 Bedroom 2 baths in Pelham on the 2nd floor, Spacious layout with 2 large bedrooms plus a smaller den/bedroom, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, large kitchen with many features, formal dining room, laundry room,driveway parking space. Well located on a tree ;lined street yet close to train and all that sought after downtown Pelham has to offer!#1 in Westchester 2019- Private Rental Transactions!Rentals are our Primary Business. We have the largest selection of Hard to Find, Private Rentals in Westchester. Harborview4785