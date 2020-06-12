All apartments in Peekskill
Find more places like 90 Ringgold Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peekskill, NY
/
90 Ringgold Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

90 Ringgold Street

90 Ringgold Street · (914) 720-1625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peekskill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

90 Ringgold Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over. Our residents enjoy the best years of their retirement graciously with no worries or struggles. Residents have the opportunity to explore new activities and continue to lead an active lifestyle. Offering - Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with a service-enriched package starting at $2750/month (for a 1 bedroom). Come see for yourself - schedule a consultation to see if Drum Hill Senior Living Community is right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Ringgold Street have any available units?
90 Ringgold Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 90 Ringgold Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Ringgold Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Ringgold Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Ringgold Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peekskill.
Does 90 Ringgold Street offer parking?
No, 90 Ringgold Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Ringgold Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Ringgold Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Ringgold Street have a pool?
No, 90 Ringgold Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Ringgold Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Ringgold Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Ringgold Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Ringgold Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Ringgold Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Ringgold Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 90 Ringgold Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Peekskill 1 BedroomsPeekskill 2 Bedrooms
Peekskill Apartments with BalconyPeekskill Apartments with Parking
Peekskill Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJ
River Edge, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJRye, NYScarsdale, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NY
Pearl River, NYPemberwick, CTIrvington, NYAirmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYNewburgh, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeMercy College
The College of New Rochelle
Sarah Lawrence College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity