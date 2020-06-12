90 Ringgold Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Senior Living at its Best Located in historic Peekskill, New York, and overlooking the spectacular Hudson River, Drum Hill Senior Living Community provides an innovative housing option for those 62 years of age and over. Our residents enjoy the best years of their retirement graciously with no worries or struggles. Residents have the opportunity to explore new activities and continue to lead an active lifestyle. Offering - Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with a service-enriched package starting at $2750/month (for a 1 bedroom). Come see for yourself - schedule a consultation to see if Drum Hill Senior Living Community is right for you!