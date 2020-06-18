All apartments in Peekskill
Home
/
Peekskill, NY
/
38 Bleakley Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

38 Bleakley Drive

38 Bleakley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

38 Bleakley Drive, Peekskill, NY 10566

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious town home located in The Woods complex of Peekskill, NY just minutes to downtown, all major transportation, and shopping. Home offers an open layout with a half bathroom, fireplace, and a private patio on the main floor. The upstairs has two bedrooms each complete with their own full bathroom. Also on second floor is the laundry area with state the art washer/dryer. Home comes with two assigned parking spaces. This beautifully landscaped complex offer tennis courts and a swimming pool for it residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Bleakley Drive have any available units?
38 Bleakley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peekskill, NY.
What amenities does 38 Bleakley Drive have?
Some of 38 Bleakley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Bleakley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
38 Bleakley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Bleakley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 38 Bleakley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peekskill.
Does 38 Bleakley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 38 Bleakley Drive does offer parking.
Does 38 Bleakley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Bleakley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Bleakley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 38 Bleakley Drive has a pool.
Does 38 Bleakley Drive have accessible units?
No, 38 Bleakley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Bleakley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Bleakley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Bleakley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Bleakley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
