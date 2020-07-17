All apartments in Orange County
107 Barr Lane

107 Barr Lane · No Longer Available
Location

107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY 10950

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below. Gorgeous cherry kitchen has granite counters with center island, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space and storage. Great living room area off kitchen with fireplace. Large master suite has spa like master bath with whirlpool tub. Home is full of natural light with a very nice backyard area. There is a washer dryer unit, large storage area, community swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transportation and local eateries. M-W schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Barr Lane have any available units?
107 Barr Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, NY.
What amenities does 107 Barr Lane have?
Some of 107 Barr Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Barr Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Barr Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Barr Lane pet-friendly?
No, 107 Barr Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 107 Barr Lane offer parking?
No, 107 Barr Lane does not offer parking.
Does 107 Barr Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Barr Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Barr Lane have a pool?
Yes, 107 Barr Lane has a pool.
Does 107 Barr Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Barr Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Barr Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Barr Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Barr Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Barr Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
