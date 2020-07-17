107 Barr Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below. Gorgeous cherry kitchen has granite counters with center island, stainless steel appliances and lots of counter space and storage. Great living room area off kitchen with fireplace. Large master suite has spa like master bath with whirlpool tub. Home is full of natural light with a very nice backyard area. There is a washer dryer unit, large storage area, community swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transportation and local eateries. M-W schools.