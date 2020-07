Amenities

Located at the end of the drive, Melody wood is bordered by the lake, the lagoon and a "forever wild' wooded area. The home is 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath 3,400 sq. ft of R and R. Views and lake access are amazing. Our location makes us a premier choice for visitors to the finger lakes region. Close to snowmobile trails , skiing and Wineries. 2 fire places; outdoor fire pit; deck and BBQ grill!!! Pets negotiable w/ extra deposit!!! AVAILABLE August 15th. 2020. Virtual tours Only