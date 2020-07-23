/
seneca county
34 Apartments for rent in Seneca County, NY📍
7211 Main St
7211 Main Street, Ovid, NY
Studio
$1,300
BIG STUDIO FOR RENT IN KEW GARDENS HILLS - Property Id: 191290 for rent in Kew Gardens Hills. Private kitchen and 1 bathroom. All utilities included. Next to Queens college, near by major public transportation bus and train.
116 East Main Street
116 East Main Street, Waterloo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large 4 Bedroom House in Waterloo, NY - Property Id: 322177 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/116-east-main-street-waterloo-ny/322177 Property Id 322177 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5955166)
364 East Main Street
364 East Main Street, Waterloo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom house with a Canal View and dock access! Enjoy your morning coffee out on the back deck overlooking a large back yard and the canal.
Results within 1 mile of Seneca County
426 Exchange Street - Storefront
426 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY
Studio
$800
780 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This beautifully remodeled store front is located in the heart of Geneva.
Results within 5 miles of Seneca County
Taughannock Hawk's Landing
7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell.
Results within 10 miles of Seneca County
Brooklane Apartments
220 Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,293
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brooklane Apartments offer exceptional quality and value within a short walk of the Cornell University campus. These cozy yet complete 1-bedroom apartments are located immediately adjacent to the North Campus area of Cornell University.
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1030 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,247
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1025 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes minutes away from Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, New York. We are located within walking distance to The Triphammer Marketplace, a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment choices.
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1310 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
510 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
115 Grant St 1
115 Grant Street, Newark, NY
3 Bedrooms
$900
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apart 3 BEDR move in, AUGUST - Property Id: 85771 SHOWING By appointment only. Beautiful family home on a quiet village street.
114 Crosby St 114
114 Crosby Street, Newark, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit 114 Available 08/15/20 TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT 2BED - Property Id: 135057 *Showings by appointment only* Well Maintained family home with One car garage.
Off Elm street ithaca ny 14850
511 Chestnut Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$985
800 sqft
Exceptionally nice. Quiet, Ithaca, ny, DwnTwnWest, separate entrance, remodeled, tile, carpet, Great for grad, staff and professionals. quiet street, access to bus line, Wegmans, shopping Kitchen Breakfast nook overlooking nature & trees.
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$835
Available now! This apartment has the space of a 1 bedroom with the flow of a studio. The apartment is on the 2nd floor of a building on West State Street in downtown Ithaca.
112 West Tompkins Street
112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$865
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available now! This Fall Creek studio apartment is so cute. It is on the second floor of a well maintained building, sitting right on the corner of West Tompkins Street and Auburn Street, in downtown Ithaca.
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)
315 East Falls Street, Unit 1
315 East Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Unit has large eat-in/dinette kitchen. Unit has washer/dryer.
Fall Creek N Tioga Street
514 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrrom Fall Creek Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Fall Creek 3 blocks to bus to Cornell and 5 blocks to a main bus stop and The Commons.
719 Hayts Rd Ithaca NY 14850
719 Hayts Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
T.A.I. PROPERTIES, LLC Available 09/01/20 Enjoy country living across from a golf course and minutes away from Trumansburg, Cayuga Medical Center, Cornell University and Ithaca College.
603 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca NY 14850
603 North Cayuga Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
603 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Desirable Fall Creek area one bedroom single occupancy unfurnished apartment available August 1, 2020-July 25, 2021.
Chez Mémé
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
6 Bedrooms
$650
2800 sqft
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez Mémé: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Seneca County area include Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Rochester, Le Moyne College, Saint John Fisher College, and Syracuse University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.