livingston county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Livingston County, NY📍
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
67 Goldfinch Drive
67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2961 sqft
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,.
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.
38 Campus Dr
38 Campus Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
38 Campus Dr Available 09/01/20 *SPACIOUS 3 bed/1 bath centrally located in Henrietta!* - * 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom *PLENTY of living space throughout! *Cute front patio area *Off street parking with garage access *LARGE yard! *Washer and Dryer on
17 Bishops Court
17 Bishops Court, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2508 sqft
Stunning, Great Location, High End Updates. Desirable cape/patio home with first floor living in Chelsea Park! Welcome home to the expansive 2 story foyer. Entertaining in spacious formal living room & dining room with second gas fireplace.
26 Rollins Crossing
26 Rollins Crossing, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2985 sqft
Great Pittsford location in Rollins Crossing Subdivision. This classic executive style colonial offers 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. Finished Walk-Out Basement with 5th Bedroom and 3rd Full Bathroom.
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
5 Phila Street
5 Phila Street, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
6087 sqft
Seller allowing in Person Showings No Utilities Included EXQUISITE, custom built estate, CLASSIC layout, formal living & dining, STUNNING 2 story foyer & GRAND CENTER STAIRCASE. 1st floor office & CHEF'S DREAM KITCHEN.
8663 Northshore Drive
8663 Northshore Drive, Ontario County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3437 sqft
Located at the end of the drive, Melody wood is bordered by the lake, the lagoon and a "forever wild' wooded area. The home is 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath 3,400 sq. ft of R and R. Views and lake access are amazing.
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.
