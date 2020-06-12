Apartment List
ocean beach
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:24 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Ocean Beach, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
845 Evergreen Walk
845 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,500
Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Beach

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Beach

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sayville
1 Unit Available
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY!  This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean Beach, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

