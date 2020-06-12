/
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Beach, NY
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
275 Wilmot Road
275 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Beautifully Updated Beach House 1/2 Block from Ocean. Ultra Private Deck Featuring Lush Gardens, Hot Tub & Outdoor Gym.
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
969 Surfview Walk
969 Surf View Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $6,000. Monthly Rentals For July: $30,000 Or August-Labor Day: $35,000. For The Whole Season: $75,000-80,000. Very Lovely 3 Bedroom With Beautiful Garden And A Hot Tub.
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
149 Bungalow Walk
149 Bungalow Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Weekly Rental For $5,200-$5,600. Monthly Rental For $25,000-$30,000. Seasonal Rental For $60,000. Home Is Newly Renovated And Looking Great! Super Rental For Entire Family.
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!
Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
845 Evergreen Walk
845 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
1 Unit Available
40 Crescent Street
40 Crescent Avenue, Fire Island, NY
Available To Rent For $7,000 A Week. Available Weeks Are 8/1- 8/9 & 8/16- 8/23. Perfect House For Large Families. Prime Seaview Location.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Beach
1 Unit Available
11 Ivy Walk
11 Ivy Walk, Fire Island, NY
WEEKLY RENTAL..Finest new construction in Cherry Grove. A stunning elevated four bedrooms two full baths with central A/C and heated pool. High-end appliances, ice maker, full size washer & dryer, satellite Wi-Fi and HDTV service.
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
1 Unit Available
269 West Walk
269 West Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
SEASONAL WEEKLY RENTAL (FRI-FRI) Enjoy spectacular ocean and bay views from this newly constructed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom modern beach home, with in-ground pool and hot tub! Large home, large property, and vast views from the open floor-plan second
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Beach
Sayville
1 Unit Available
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
36 Nassau Street
36 Nassau Street, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex in family neighborhood - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
Oak Beach - Captree
1 Unit Available
89 Savannah Walk
89 Savannah Walk, Oak Beach-Captree, NY
2015 Built Beach House Diamond Condition. Year Round Lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths, Incredible Views Of Fire Island Inlet, Access To Private Beach. Huge Custom Kitchen, 2 Gas Fireplaces. One Of A Kind Home In Oak Beach Also For Sale For $949,999
Bohemia
1 Unit Available
1308 Lakeland Avenue
1308 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
huge 3 bedroom ranch. See Photos - Mint condition! All completely renovated just a couple years ago, Granite kitchen, new bathroom, all new appliances. Hardwood floors. Huge back yard. Large storage shed.
West Islip
1 Unit Available
6 Gate Ln
6 Gate Lane, West Islip, NY
Beautiful Colonial located south of Montauk within walking distance of Good Samaritan hospital and shopping also boasts beach rights as well. Inground pool with a large backyard. Located within walking distance of the Great South Bay.
West Islip
1 Unit Available
23 Sexton Walk
23 Sexton Drive, West Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
BEACHFRONT! Available To Rent Weekly For $5,400. Charming Renovated Home Right On The Beach In Robbin's Rest. The Views Are Incredible! A Special Quiet Oasis That's Still Close To Town!
Islip Terrace
1 Unit Available
83 Fairview Avenue
83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available.
Sayville
1 Unit Available
61 Cliff Avenue
61 Cliff Avenue, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Sayville, NY is now available.
Great River
1 Unit Available
373 Great River Road
373 Great River Road, Great River, NY
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage.
