/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northport, NY
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,632
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington Bay
1 Unit Available
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
483 NEW YORK AVE, #2ND FLOOR
483 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1700 sqft
Huntington Village 3 Bedroom Available in March Beautiful Huntington 3 bedroom Available in March
1 of 19
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.
1 of 1
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
East Northport
1 Unit Available
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
Results within 10 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
169 Brooksite Drive
169 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown, NY
Perfect for a mother Daughter Living ,Spacious 3-4 Bedrm 2 Updated Full Bath, Den, Full Eat In Kit That Leads To A Spacious Deck(14X20) Huge Back Yard For Summer Entertaining. A Beautiful Flower Window Box In The Kit For Your Herbs & Flowers.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Nissequogue
1 Unit Available
11 Smith Lane
11 Smith Lane, Nissequogue, NY
Beautifully Renovated 4 Bedroom Center Hall Colonial. Situated Across From Nissequogue Country Club. Brand New Appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
55 Winston Drive
55 Winston Drive, Smithtown, NY
Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
114 Elmwood Drive
114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lloyd Harbor
1 Unit Available
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
7 Skyview Place
7 Skyview Place, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 3-4 Bedroom Whole House Rental In Half Hollow HIlls SD#5! This Beautiful Home Includes 3 Full Baths and Oversized Backyard! Main Level Features Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oyster Bay Cove
1 Unit Available
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove
1 of 15
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Cold Spring Harbor
1 Unit Available
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYHicksville, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CTWest Babylon, NYWestport, CTSt. James, NY