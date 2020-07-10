/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
110 Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
North New Hyde Park
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
Results within 1 mile of North New Hyde Park
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Herricks
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-19 263
73-19 263rd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 Bedrooms, Living Room, Full Bath, Kitchen, New Washer and Dryer, Storage
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
New Hyde Park
1019 Jericho Turnpike
1019 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 Bedroom + Office In The Village Of New Hyde Park. Mint 5 Rm, 1 Bdrm, Separate Office, 2nd Fl, 2 Skylts, Gas Baseboard Heat, Central AC, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, Dryer, Microwave, Wood & Tile Fls, Hot Water Inc., Sep.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Floral Park
73 Elizabeth Street
73 Elizabeth Street, Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Mint 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Apartment on the 1st flr & Basement of a 2 Family House. Full Finished Basement with laundry rm included. The Apartment was Fully renovated. There is a 1 Car Garage and driveway parking for 2 cars.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
26910 Grand Central Parkway
269-10 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1173 sqft
Have it All!! Brand new rental. This absolutely breathtaking showplace boasts award winning eat in kitchen with state of the art appliances. Two designer baths including jacuzzi and enlarged custom shower. 2 full bedrooms with extra closets.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Herricks
45 Larch Drive
45 Larch Drive, Herricks, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Beautiful Location in Famed Herricks School District #9. Large Split with 3 Ample sized Bedrooms, Home Office, Ample Storage Space, New A/C System, New Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-15 260th St
73-15 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 1st Floor, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, 2 Bedroom ,1 Full Bath, Eff Kit. Nestled In The Court. Don't Have To Go To The Laundromat, Washer/Dryer Stay! Tennis/Basketball Court, Dog Park And More.
Results within 5 miles of North New Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
209-34 41 Avenue
209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
214-10 46 Ave
214-10 46th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
A whole brick family house,2 floors plus full finished basement, featuring a large living room/dinning room on the main floor, a functional kitchen with a gas stove, dishwasher, large refrigerator, and a lot of storage,the upper level features 3
Similar Pages
North New Hyde Park 2 BedroomsNorth New Hyde Park 3 BedroomsNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with BalconyNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Garage
North New Hyde Park Apartments with GymNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NY