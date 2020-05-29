All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 158 Montgomery Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
158 Montgomery Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

158 Montgomery Street

158 Montgomery Street · (845) 565-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 4730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley. The Stockbridge Ramsdell House on Hudson (1870) Built as the family home for the Erie Railroad President Homer Stockbridge Ramsdell who was instrumental in bringing the Railroad to Newburgh. Rich in history this 4,730 sqft Queen Anne Victorian overlooking the Hudson River, Moutain ranges & Newburgh -Beacon Bridge offers 6 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms in its 4 levels of living space.Boasting many original details such as unique custom built staircase, pocket doors, stained glass,7 fireplaces with ornate mantels,crown moulding throughout,hardwood floors & much more.Renovated Kitchen with all the up to date amenities & Newer electric, plumbing,boiler & hot water heater.This 19th century stunner was last used as an owner occupied bed & breakfast.One of a kind historic home.Must be seen to be appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Montgomery Street have any available units?
158 Montgomery Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 Montgomery Street have?
Some of 158 Montgomery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 Montgomery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newburgh.
Does 158 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 158 Montgomery Street does offer parking.
Does 158 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Montgomery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 158 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 158 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Montgomery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Montgomery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 158 Montgomery Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 1 BedroomsNewburgh 2 Bedrooms
Newburgh 3 BedroomsNewburgh Apartments with Balcony
Newburgh Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NY
Bloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity