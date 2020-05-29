158 Montgomery Street

Amenities

Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley. The Stockbridge Ramsdell House on Hudson (1870) Built as the family home for the Erie Railroad President Homer Stockbridge Ramsdell who was instrumental in bringing the Railroad to Newburgh. Rich in history this 4,730 sqft Queen Anne Victorian overlooking the Hudson River, Moutain ranges & Newburgh -Beacon Bridge offers 6 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms in its 4 levels of living space.Boasting many original details such as unique custom built staircase, pocket doors, stained glass,7 fireplaces with ornate mantels,crown moulding throughout,hardwood floors & much more.Renovated Kitchen with all the up to date amenities & Newer electric, plumbing,boiler & hot water heater.This 19th century stunner was last used as an owner occupied bed & breakfast.One of a kind historic home.Must be seen to be appreciated.