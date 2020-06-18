All apartments in Newburgh
Find more places like 153 Lander Street Studio.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newburgh, NY
/
153 Lander Street Studio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

153 Lander Street Studio

153 Lander Street · (917) 743-7568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newburgh
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY 12550
Newburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit Studio · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696

YOU MUST SIGN IN AND FILL OUT OUR BRIEF PRE-SCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE OR YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side. There is a large fenced in yard in the back and in a side lot for gardening, with patios for barbeque and private parking that you share with the tenants in the two apartments upstairs. There is also a washer/dryer conveniently located just outside of the door to the interior hallway.

The apartment is newly renovated with hardwood floors, double-glazed windows and new appliances. The bath has a shower.

You are near the action: Downing Park, the Shelter Café, farmer's market, fine dining, galleries, live entertainment, & boutiques as well as the waterfront are all nearby. Stores, supermarkets, & NY Stewart Intl Airport are minutes away by car, taxi or bus.

YOU MUST SIGN IN AND FILL OUT OUR BRIEF PRE-SCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE OR YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300696
Property Id 300696

(RLNE5857140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Lander Street Studio have any available units?
153 Lander Street Studio has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 Lander Street Studio have?
Some of 153 Lander Street Studio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Lander Street Studio currently offering any rent specials?
153 Lander Street Studio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Lander Street Studio pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Lander Street Studio is pet friendly.
Does 153 Lander Street Studio offer parking?
Yes, 153 Lander Street Studio does offer parking.
Does 153 Lander Street Studio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Lander Street Studio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Lander Street Studio have a pool?
No, 153 Lander Street Studio does not have a pool.
Does 153 Lander Street Studio have accessible units?
No, 153 Lander Street Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Lander Street Studio have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Lander Street Studio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Lander Street Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Lander Street Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 153 Lander Street Studio?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newburgh 1 BedroomsNewburgh 2 Bedrooms
Newburgh 3 BedroomsNewburgh Apartments with Balcony
Newburgh Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NY
Bloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYSleepy Hollow, NYHighland Falls, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity