153 Lander Street Studio

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696



This private, charming studio is in the back of a row house with its own private entrance on the side. There is a large fenced in yard in the back and in a side lot for gardening, with patios for barbeque and private parking that you share with the tenants in the two apartments upstairs. There is also a washer/dryer conveniently located just outside of the door to the interior hallway.



The apartment is newly renovated with hardwood floors, double-glazed windows and new appliances. The bath has a shower.



You are near the action: Downing Park, the Shelter Café, farmer's market, fine dining, galleries, live entertainment, & boutiques as well as the waterfront are all nearby. Stores, supermarkets, & NY Stewart Intl Airport are minutes away by car, taxi or bus.



