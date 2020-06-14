24 Apartments for rent in Nesconset, NY with hardwood floors
If you've been dying to get to know more about Long Island, you've come to the right place. Nesconset, New York, is the home of the Long Island Museum.
Located in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, Nesconset is a small hamlet that is a part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 14,390 people call this place home, even as the area continues to enjoy steady growth and development. If the name of the place, Nesconset, sounds a little unfamiliar, that is because it is derived from the language of the original settlers in the place, the Algonquian-speaking Native Americans, and means "second crossing." Nesconset is not really an incorporated town or city, it's more of a well-known area (the government calls it a census-designated place, but you don't care about that -- it simply means that the area has been mapped out for statistical and data-gathering purposes). Are you looking for a rental property in Nesconset? We have the information you need to find the best place. It doesn't matter if you are searching for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, three-bedroom apartments, rental condos or other types of rental homes in Nesconset; here are the tools to help you find the place you desire. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nesconset renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.