Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Terrific Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Fleetwood Walk to Everything in this Vibrant Section of Mount Vernon Great Shops & Stores Excellent Restaurants Fun Nightlife Train to Midtown Manhattan is a Stone's Throw Away Spacious Living Room with Great Light New Kitchen with Breakfast Bar GE Appliances Including Dishwasher Great Cabinet & Counter Space King Size Bedroom with Double Closets Updated Bathroom with Tub/Shower Combination Old Fashion Built-in Hamper with Medicine Cabinet Hardwood Floors Must be Carpeted per NYS Law and Landlord's Requirements No Pets of Any Kind Allowed Laundry on Premises Outdoor Assigned Parking is Immediately Available for $125 a Month Heat, Hot Water & Cooking Gas Included in Rent Terrific Management and On-Site Superintendent Close to Bronx River Walking Path and Preserve.