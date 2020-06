Amenities

GINORMOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOMS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WALK-IN CLOSET. AVAILABLE FOR DECEMBER 1ST MOVE-IN. LOCATED ON THE BORDER OF THE BRONX AND MOUNT VERNON, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND STEPS TO THE #16 BUS STOP. APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN A FAIRLY NEW CONSTRUCTED HOUSE. REQUIREMENT SHOULD INCLUDE; VALID ID, 4 MOST RECENT PAY STUBS, W2, CREDIT REPORT, AND COMPLETED APPLICATION.CONTACT KIRKLAND FOR A PRIVATE VIEWING. (646)522-1824 george@rosnyc.com angelzapata415500