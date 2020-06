Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely Oakwood Heights rental ---Bright first floor unit - Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout- spacious living room with new hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms, bath and eat in kitchen, new blinds on all the windows. Landlord pays for heat and hot water- Use of the level yard permitted. Short walk to Metro North Mt Vernon East stop...walking distance to Wilson Woods Park. Street parking in quiet neighborhood.. one block walk to local laundry...and stores.