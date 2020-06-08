All apartments in Mount Vernon
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

40 E SIDNEY

40 East Sidney Avenue · (212) 882-1406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 East Sidney Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Upscale renovated studio with condo finishes. Over 400 square feet this studio can accommodate quite a bit. Features hardwood floors, a wall of closets in the entry foyer, another set of closets by the bathroom, brand new AC, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter-tops, brand new white cabinets and an updated bathroom.Building features on site laundry, live in super, on-site management office, part time attended lobby, brand new courtyard and indoor/outdoor parking (waitlist).Just 2 blocks away from Metro North will have you in Downtown Manhattan in no time. Don't miss out on this deal. Area5201

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 E SIDNEY have any available units?
40 E SIDNEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, NY.
What amenities does 40 E SIDNEY have?
Some of 40 E SIDNEY's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 E SIDNEY currently offering any rent specials?
40 E SIDNEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 E SIDNEY pet-friendly?
No, 40 E SIDNEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 40 E SIDNEY offer parking?
Yes, 40 E SIDNEY does offer parking.
Does 40 E SIDNEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 E SIDNEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 E SIDNEY have a pool?
No, 40 E SIDNEY does not have a pool.
Does 40 E SIDNEY have accessible units?
Yes, 40 E SIDNEY has accessible units.
Does 40 E SIDNEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 E SIDNEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 E SIDNEY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 E SIDNEY has units with air conditioning.
