40 E SIDNEY

Amenities

Upscale renovated studio with condo finishes. Over 400 square feet this studio can accommodate quite a bit. Features hardwood floors, a wall of closets in the entry foyer, another set of closets by the bathroom, brand new AC, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter-tops, brand new white cabinets and an updated bathroom.Building features on site laundry, live in super, on-site management office, part time attended lobby, brand new courtyard and indoor/outdoor parking (waitlist).Just 2 blocks away from Metro North will have you in Downtown Manhattan in no time. Don't miss out on this deal. Area5201