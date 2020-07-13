371 Hayward Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

A beautiful and meticulously maintained apartment for rent on a private road. This two bedroom lives like a three-bedroom and is located on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to major transportation like the metro north, highway, and many walking distances to Bronxville town and coffee shops. Inside you will find solid hardwood floors, upgraded lighting, upgraded kitchen, and bath. This home was lived in by the owner and well cared for. This unit includes laundry and has a full finished attic that is not included in the sqft as well as central air. Schedule your private tour today.