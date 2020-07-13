All apartments in Mount Vernon
371 Hayward Avenue.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:40 AM

371 Hayward Avenue

371 Hayward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

371 Hayward Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
A beautiful and meticulously maintained apartment for rent on a private road. This two bedroom lives like a three-bedroom and is located on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to major transportation like the metro north, highway, and many walking distances to Bronxville town and coffee shops. Inside you will find solid hardwood floors, upgraded lighting, upgraded kitchen, and bath. This home was lived in by the owner and well cared for. This unit includes laundry and has a full finished attic that is not included in the sqft as well as central air. Schedule your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 371 Hayward Avenue have any available units?
371 Hayward Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, NY.
What amenities does 371 Hayward Avenue have?
Some of 371 Hayward Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Hayward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
371 Hayward Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Hayward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 371 Hayward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 371 Hayward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 371 Hayward Avenue offers parking.
Does 371 Hayward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Hayward Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Hayward Avenue have a pool?
No, 371 Hayward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 371 Hayward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 371 Hayward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Hayward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Hayward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Hayward Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 371 Hayward Avenue has units with air conditioning.

