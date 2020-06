Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom in Mount Vernon! - Property Id: 288179



Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.

https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application



**Required Minimum Annual Income: $90,000

**Required Minimum Credit Score: 680+



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease Duration: 1-2 Year

Pets Policy: NO PETS



RENTAL FEATURES



Range / Oven

Refrigerator



COMMUNITY FEATURES

On-street parking



*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee due as tenant's agent



Contact info:

Fleetwood Realty

914-664-5000

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288179

Property Id 288179



(RLNE5812082)