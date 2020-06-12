/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
199 Grove Street
199 Grove Street, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
787 sqft
Village Victorian 2 bedroom apartment. Renovated & spacious 2nd floor apartment. Updated eat in Kitchen, recently refinished hardwood floors. Laundry in unfinished basement. Tenant pays utilities for apartment. Assigned parking spot.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1005 Kensington Way
1005 Kensington Way, Mount Kisco, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2000 sqft
Very desirable Regent unit. Original model with several decorator touches, built-ins, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Kisco
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Route 100
25 Somerstown Turnpike, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom rental with parking. No stairs, direct access. Great location.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1231 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
12 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1388 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bath home with patio and private fenced in backyard. All utilities are included.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Woodland Hills Road
215 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom corner apartment located in the quaint Woodland Hills Condominium Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
79 S Highland Avenue
79 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
680 sqft
Southwestern & Palisades vistas compliment this Updated 2 BR Penthouse apartment/Classic 1920's Low Rise brick walk-up building/Kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances/Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment/Laundry Rm, Rear Parking
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
499 N Broadway
499 North Broadway, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1248 sqft
Beautiful, sunny and tastefully maintained two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in White Plains' most desired doorman Coop buildings. Unrestricted tree top view; southern exposure.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 Granada Crescent
15 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1011 sqft
Freshly painted 2BR/2BTH Garden Style Condominium with patio on 1st Level of building. Updated kitchen. Washer, Dryer, in unit. Lots of natural daylight. Community pool and recreation. Clubhouse facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
227 Cedar Lane
227 Cedar Lane, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1091 sqft
Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
511 Woodland Hills Road
511 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Live in the Fabulous Woodland Hills Condo Complex. Very Quiet Area, 2Bedroom /1Bath condo, Plenty of Closet Space, Large Dining Room with doorway to terrace overlooking wooded area.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Briarcliff Manor
1 Unit Available
21 Main Street
21 Main Street, Hawthorne, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
Charming move-in ready apartment in the heart of the Village of Tarrytown. Convenient to all shops, restaurants, Music Hall theater, and train to NYC! One months security required and one months rent. No Pets. 3rd Floor walk-up.
