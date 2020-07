Amenities

LANDLORD PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES (cable/internet at tenant expense). Conveniently located apartment in the village of Mount Kisco. Steps away from Northern Westchester Hospital and Caremount Medical. Close proximity to public transportation, shops, and restaurants. Freshly painted, well maintained turn-key apartment. On-Street parking but always something available, and driveway may be used during winter weather storms. Laundromat is located around the corner.