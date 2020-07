Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Move in ready Condo in the very desirable complex of Sutton Manor in Foxwood Circle, Mt. Kisco . Many Closets , Renovated Bathroom, , Spectacular Views, Amenities Include Pool, Ample Parking, Dishwasher & Microwave, Airconditioner, Washer And Dryer, high end Appliances, Jacuzzi Tub and heat lamp in the shower. . This Apartment has a Terrace with very nice views. Shopping mall at Entrance include Petco, Fed Ex , Food Shopping, Kohl's Accross the street, Staples and much more.