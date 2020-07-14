223 Ruth Court

Amenities

IMMACULATE 2 bedroom Townhouse at Eagles Point!! Living room/dining room combo. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, back-splash and tiled floors. Master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and a master bath. 2nd spacious bedroom and full 2nd bathroom. Newer washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience! Bonus loft ideal for office space, play area or family room. Maintenance free living as HOA covers lawn maintenance, snow removal & garbage pickup. (2nd floor unit) Schedule your viewing today!