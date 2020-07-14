All apartments in Middletown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

223 Ruth Court

223 Ruth Court · No Longer Available
Location

223 Ruth Court, Middletown, NY 10940
Middletown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
IMMACULATE 2 bedroom Townhouse at Eagles Point!! Living room/dining room combo. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, back-splash and tiled floors. Master bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and a master bath. 2nd spacious bedroom and full 2nd bathroom. Newer washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience! Bonus loft ideal for office space, play area or family room. Maintenance free living as HOA covers lawn maintenance, snow removal & garbage pickup. (2nd floor unit) Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Ruth Court have any available units?
223 Ruth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middletown, NY.
What amenities does 223 Ruth Court have?
Some of 223 Ruth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Ruth Court currently offering any rent specials?
223 Ruth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Ruth Court pet-friendly?
No, 223 Ruth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middletown.
Does 223 Ruth Court offer parking?
No, 223 Ruth Court does not offer parking.
Does 223 Ruth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 Ruth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Ruth Court have a pool?
No, 223 Ruth Court does not have a pool.
Does 223 Ruth Court have accessible units?
No, 223 Ruth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Ruth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 Ruth Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Ruth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Ruth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
